Mahindra Thar 2WD colours, variant details, and features leaked

Mahindra’s hot-selling three-door SUV, the Thar, has now been spotted a couple of times in the 2WD avatar. However, this time, the SUV was spotted in a new exterior hue known as Blazing Bronze.

Ahead of its official launch, leaked details of the Mahindra Thar 2WD have surfaced on the internet. The details reveal information about its features, trims, and colours. As per the leaked data, the 2WD Thar will be available in two variants: petrol AT and diesel MT, while a hardtop will be standard across the range.

Under the hood will be a 2.0-litre SI mill producing 150bhp and 320Nm of torque mated with a six-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, there’s a 1.5-litre CI engine belting out 117bhp and 300Nm of torque paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

Other exterior highlights of the car remain unchanged like the 18-inch alloy wheels, touchscreen infotainment system, roof-mounted speakers, fog lamps, spare-wheel mounted on the tailgate, electric ORVMs, and roof-mounted speakers. Also on offer will be two new colours – Blazing Brown and Everest White.

