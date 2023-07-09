Hyundai Exter to be launched in India tomorrow

Hyundai is all set to launch its new micro-SUV, the Exter in India. The bookings of the model are already underway and recently the brand rolled out the first production unit of this upcoming SUV. Now, the prices of the Exter will be announced tomorrow, 10 July 2023.

In terms of its exterior styling, the Exter boasts the brand’s parametric dynamism design identity. On the outside, it gets squared wheel arches, dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, shark-fin antenna, H-shaped LED DRLs and tail lights, and split headlamps. As for its colours, customers will get six monotone and three-dual tone exterior paint options with the SUV.

Inside the cabin, the Exter will come loaded with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a wireless charger. Also on offer will be features like an electrically adjustable sunroof, dual-camera dash cam, steering-mounted controls, and six airbags.

Under the hood, the micro-SUV will source its power from the 1.2-litre NA petrol engine with an option of a factory-fitted CNG kit. The motor in standard mode is tuned to produce 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. On the other hand, in the CNG mode, the engine will generate 68bhp and 95Nm of torque. The transmission duties will be handled by a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.

Upon arrival, the Exter will compete against the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, and Maruti Suzuki Ignis in the micro-SUV segment in India.

Hyundai Exter ₹ 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh Estimated Price

