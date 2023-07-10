Hyundai Exter launched in India at Rs. 6 lakh

Launched in India

The Hyundai Exter has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs. 6 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). It is available in 15 variants across six single-tone and two dual-tone colour schemes. The car has already been rolled out to showrooms.

Hyundai Exterior engine and specifications

The Hyundai Exter is being offered with a single 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 82bhp/114Nm and can be had with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. There is also a CNG version whose 1.2-litre engine produces 68bhp/95Nm and is only offered with a five-speed manual.

Hyundai Exter design

Hyundai has given the Exter a boxy SUV shape with exterior highlights like low seat head lamps, diamond cut alloy wheels and black applique at the rear between the headlamps. Inside, you get a black cabin with body coloured inserts on the doors, centre console and AC vents. The interior design elements are standard Hyundai fare like steering, gear lever, dual digital displays and the design of the door pads.

Hyundai Exter feature list

In the fully loaded SX (O) variant you gets features touchscreen infotainment system Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control system, height adjustment for the driver, power mirrors and windows, reverse camera, ambient sounds and dashboard from camera.

Hyundai Exter competition

The Hyundai Exter is a direct rival for the Tata Punch but also cars like the Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Tigor and the Renault Triber.

