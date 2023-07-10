    Recently Viewed
            Hyundai Exter launched in India at Rs. 6 lakh

            Monday 10 July 2023,13:03 PM IST

            Launched in India

            The Hyundai Exter has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs. 6 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). It is available in 15 variants across six single-tone and two dual-tone colour schemes. The car has already been rolled out to showrooms. 

            Hyundai Exterior engine and specifications 

            The Hyundai Exter is being offered with a single 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 82bhp/114Nm and can be had with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. There is also a CNG version whose 1.2-litre engine produces 68bhp/95Nm and is only offered with a five-speed manual. 

            Hyundai Exter design 

            Hyundai has given the Exter a boxy SUV shape with exterior highlights like low seat head lamps, diamond cut alloy wheels and black applique at the rear between the headlamps. Inside, you get a black cabin with body coloured inserts on the doors, centre console and AC vents. The interior design elements are standard Hyundai fare like steering, gear lever, dual digital displays and the design of the door pads. 

            Hyundai Exter feature list

            In the fully loaded SX (O) variant you gets features touchscreen infotainment system Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control system, height adjustment for the driver, power mirrors and windows, reverse camera, ambient sounds and dashboard from camera. 

            Hyundai Exter competition 

            The Hyundai Exter is a direct rival for the Tata Punch but also cars like the Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Tigor and the Renault Triber

            Hyundai Exter
            Hyundai Exter ₹ 6.00 Lakh Onwards
            All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
            Hyundai | Exter | Hyundai Exter

            All Popular Cars