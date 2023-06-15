Hyundai Exter interior officially revealed

A few days ago, the images of the Hyundai Exter’s interior were leaked online. But now, the manufacturer has officially revealed the first set of pictures of its upcoming entry-level SUV, the Exter.

The Korean car marque, Hyundai, has confirmed that the Exter will come equipped with an eight-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system and a 4.2-inch advanced digital cluster with a TFT display. The Exter will be based on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and Aura, and will borrow the overall cabin layout from its siblings.

The Exter, carries over the Grand i10 Nios’ all-black interior theme, Hyundai Bluelink, 60 connected car features, 90 embedded voice commands, and support for Over-The-Air infotainment and map updates. Moreover, it also introduces H2C (Home to Car) voice commands through Alexa, supporting both Hindi and English languages. Adding to the overall experience, the SUV will offer seven ambient sounds of nature, allowing one to create a serene atmosphere inside the car.

The manufacturer has commenced bookings for the Exter against a token amount of Rs. 11,000 and the prices for the same will be announced on 10 July, 2023.

