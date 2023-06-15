Tata cars waiting period detailed

While several car manufacturers are struggling to meet the growing demand with limited production capacity, Tata Motors, with seven cars in its portfolio, has the shortest waiting period. So, if you are planning on buying a Tata car this month and live in Mumbai, do refer to the following model-wise waiting period list.
|Models
|Waiting period
|Tata Altroz Petrol
|3-4 weeks
|Tata Altroz Diesel
|3-4 weeks
|Tata Safari
|2-4 weeks
|Tata Harrier
|2-4 weeks
|Tata Nexon Petrol
|3-4 weeks (Manual); 5-7 weeks (AMT)
|Tata Nexon Diesel
|3-4 weeks (Manual); 5-7 weeks (AMT)
|Tata Tigor and Tigor CNG
|3-4 weeks
|Tata Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max
|2-3 weeks
|Tata Tigor EV
|2-3 weeks
|Tata Punch
|3-4 weeks
|Tata Tiago Manual, AMT, and CNG variants
|3-4 weeks