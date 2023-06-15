Tata cars waiting period detailed

    Recently Viewed
            Thursday 15 June 2023,22:55 PM IST

            While several car manufacturers are struggling to meet the growing demand with limited production capacity, Tata Motors, with seven cars in its portfolio, has the shortest waiting period. So, if you are planning on buying a Tata car this month and live in Mumbai, do refer to the following model-wise waiting period list. 

            ModelsWaiting period
            Tata Altroz Petrol 3-4 weeks
            Tata Altroz Diesel3-4 weeks
            Tata Safari2-4 weeks
            Tata Harrier2-4 weeks
            Tata Nexon Petrol3-4 weeks (Manual); 5-7 weeks (AMT)
            Tata Nexon Diesel3-4 weeks (Manual); 5-7 weeks (AMT)
            Tata Tigor and Tigor CNG3-4 weeks
            Tata Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max2-3 weeks
            Tata Tigor EV2-3 weeks
            Tata Punch3-4 weeks
            Tata Tiago Manual, AMT, and CNG variants3-4 weeks
            Hyundai Exter interior officially revealed

            Hyundai Exter interior officially revealed

            By Pawan Mudaliar06/15/2023 15:29:08

            A few days ago, the images of the Hyundai Exter’s interior were leaked online. But now, the manufacturer has officially revealed the first set of pictures of its upcoming entry-level SUV, the Exter.

            Volvo C40 Recharge breaks cover; to be launched in August

            Volvo C40 Recharge breaks cover; to be launched in August

            By Pawan Mudaliar06/14/2023 17:22:27

            Volvo Car India today unveiled the C40 Recharge SUV in India. This is the second EV offering from the brand after the XC40 Recharge and will be offered in a single, fully-loaded variant. The prices of the SUV will be announced in August and the deliveries will commence in September 2023.

            Citroen C3 prices to be increased from 1 July

            Citroen C3 prices to be increased from 1 July

            By Pawan Mudaliar06/14/2023 14:35:28

            Citroen India has announced that it will hike prices of the C3 with effect from 1 July, 2023. The prices of the hatchback will be increased by up to Rs. 17,500 depending upon the variant. Currently, the C3 can be had in three trims including Live, Feel, and Shine with prices starting from Rs. 6.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Hyundai Exter interior details leaked

            Hyundai Exter interior details leaked

            By Pawan Mudaliar06/13/2023 17:19:08

            The images of the Hyundai Exter’s interior have been leaked and surfaced online ahead of its official launch in July 2023. The Exter is Hyundai’s new entry-level SUV and will compete against the likes of the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, and Citroen C3 in the Indian market. The manufacturer has commenced bookings for the SUV against a token amount of Rs. 11,000 and the deliveries are expected to begin soon after the launch.

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV spied sans camouflage

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV spied sans camouflage

            By Jay Shah06/13/2023 12:54:05

            As Maruti Suzuki gears up to launch the Invicto MPV on 5 July, images of it have been leaked on the internet. The Invicto will sit at the top of Maruti’s lineup and will be sold alongside Ertiga and XL6 MPVs.

            MG Astor colours rejigged

            MG Astor colours rejigged

            By Pawan Mudaliar06/13/2023 12:51:27

            MG Motor India has added two new exterior shades for its mid-size SUV, the Astor. The Astor now gets a new Havana Grey and a dual-tone white and black paint scheme. Apart from this, the manufacturer has also discontinued the existing Spiced Orange colour from the Astor’s palette.

