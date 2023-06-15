Tata cars waiting period detailed

Hyundai Exter interior details leaked

By Pawan Mudaliar

The images of the Hyundai Exter’s interior have been leaked and surfaced online ahead of its official launch in July 2023. The Exter is Hyundai’s new entry-level SUV and will compete against the likes of the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, and Citroen C3 in the Indian market. The manufacturer has commenced bookings for the SUV against a token amount of Rs. 11,000 and the deliveries are expected to begin soon after the launch.