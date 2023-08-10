Hyundai Exter crosses 50,000 bookings

Hyundai has announced that its newly launched SUV, the Exter, has crossed the milestone of 50,000 bookings since their commencement on 8 May, 2023. In a press release, the automaker said that the bookings zoomed from 10,000 units to 50,000 units in less than 30 days of launch with 75 per cent of the customers opting for the variants with the sunroof, while one-third of them preferred the AMT gearbox.

The feature list on this SUV comprises an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, voice-enabled sunroof, wireless phone charger, dashcam with dual cameras, and paddle shifters. On the safety front, the Exter comes equipped with six airbags as standard, ESC, hill hold assist, three-point seat belts, and ISOFIX.

Commenting on the announcement, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The response to EXTER is euphoric, so much so that the bookings have zoomed from 10,000 prelaunch to 50,000 plus in less than 30 days of launch. What is also interesting to witness is that the trims with sunroof constitute more than 75 per cent of total bookings signalling a big thumbs up from the customers for the segment-raising benchmark features introduced in the Exter. Hyundai Motor India Limited would like to sincerely thank our customers for their trust and love for Hyundai Exter and we are confident that the Hyundai SUV Life will continue to elevate their aspirations.”

Hyundai Exter ₹ 6.00 Lakh Onwards

