New Mercedes-Benz GLC launched in India at Rs. 73.50 lakh

Earlier this month, Mercedes-Benz pulled the covers off the 2023 GLC for the Indian market after releasing a slew of teasers. The German automobile brand has now announced the prices of the new-gen SUV, which start at Rs. 73.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Under the hood, the new Mercedes-Benz GLC is offered with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The former produces 258bhp and 400Nm of torque, while the diesel mill generates 197bhp and 440Nm of torque. Both engines are paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system that develops 23bhp and 200Nm of torque. A nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission is standard.

In terms of exterior design, the new-gen Mercedes GLC gets new LED headlamps, front and rear bumpers with chrome skid plates, roof rails, side steps, 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED tail lights, and faux twin exhausts on the rear bumper.

The interiors of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC comes equipped with an all-new theme, an 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, touch-based controls all around, and a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel. It also receives the latest MBUX NTG7 telematics connectivity, OTA updates, wireless connectivity, an off-road package, a 710W Burmester-sourced music system, and ambient lighting. Safety features include seven airbags, blind spot assist, active lane keep assist, active brake assist, a 360-degree camera, Pre-Safe tech, and attention assist.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Mercedes-Benz GLC (all prices, ex-showroom):

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4Matic: Rs. 73.50 lakh

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d 4Matic: Rs. 74.50 lakh

