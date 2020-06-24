Hyundai Elantra BS6 diesel launched in India at Rs 18.70 lakh

Nikhil Puthran Wednesday 24 June 2020, 13:05 PM

Hyundai has launched the BS6 compliant diesel Elantra at a starting price of Rs 18.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The BS6 Hyundai Elantra diesel is available in SX and SX (O) variants with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic option, respectively.

The newly launched Hyundai Elantra diesel is powered by a BS6 compliant (1,493cc) 1.5-litre U2 CRDi engine that produces 112bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,500 - 2,750rpm. Visually, the diesel version has retained Hyundai’s signature design language, the Fluidic Sculpture 2.0. The front of the vehicle features a hexagonal grille while the side profile reflects a solid and full volume wheel arch and strong character line. The modern rear design with unique emblem gives it a premium and luxurious appeal.

In terms of features, the Hyundai Elantra offers first-in-segment features such as Hyundai BlueLink, wireless phone charger, dynamic LED quad projector headlamps with LED DRLs, front ventilated seats and chrome door handles with pocket light.

Speaking on the occasion, SS Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai Elantra is a true global sedan and finest expression of authentic design by Hyundai Motor Studio. As a smart mobility solutions provider, Hyundai has been leading the way with cleaner and efficient technologies such as our line-up of BS6 powertrains. We are enhancing customer delight on Elantra with the addition of fun to drive and powerful 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel BS6 powertrains. Additionally, Hyundai is also providing an improved value proposition for existing Petrol BS6 Powertrain options on Elantra.”

The variant-wise ex-showroom Delhi prices for BS6 diesel Hyundai Elantra are as follows –

SX MT– Rs 18.70 lakh

SX(O) AT – Rs 20.65 lakh