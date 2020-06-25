MG to offer Hector Plus six-seat version in three variants

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 25 June 2020, 12:14 PM

MG Motor India will launch the Hector Plus in the country next month. Ahead of its launch, new details of the model have now surfaced, including the variant break-up. First showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, the Hector Plus six-seat version will be offered in three variants.

We can now confirm that the six-seat MG Hector Plus will be available in three variants including Super, Smart and Sharp. The seven-seat version is likely to be offered only in the Style variant. The model will be offered in six-seat and seven-seat configurations at launch. Production of the model has already commenced at the company’s facility in Halol, Gujarat.

Powertrain options are likely to remain unchanged and hence we can expect the new MG Hector Plus to arrive with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. A six-speed manual transmission would be available as standard while a DCT unit might be offered with the petrol version. A 48V mild-hybrid system cannot be ruled out for the latter either.

A few other notable changes that will differentiate the MG Hector and Hector Plus include an updated fascia with new elements such as the LED DRLs, headlamps, bumper and grille. Also on offer will be a reworked rear bumper, redesigned LED tail lights and skid plates. Inside, the six-seater model will receive captain seats for the second row while the seven-seater model will feature a bench seat setup.