Honda Cars India begins production of the new Honda City

Santosh Nair Tuesday 23 June 2020, 17:37 PM

Honda Cars India has commenced the production of its all-new fifth-generation Honda City in India, the launch for which is scheduled in July 2020.

The new City will essentially roll off the production line at Honda’s Greater Noida plant in Uttar-Pradesh. The company earlier disclosed that its manufacturing operations at the factory resumed from mid-June, after complying with all the government regulations for safety against the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for the all-new fifth-generation Honda City, it is claimed to be the longest and widest sedan in its segment. Equipped with the company’s new BS6 compliant 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC petrol and i-DTEC diesel mills, Honda added that these powertrains offer power-packed performance along with superior fuel-efficiency.

That’s not all, the all-new City claims to be India’s first connected car with Alexa remote capability, and comes loaded with segment-first features such as full-LED headlamps, z-shaped wrap-around LED tail lamps, 17.7cm HD colour TFT meter, LaneWatch camera and many more. The new City also benefits from a newly designed platform that boasts of enhanced light-weight, high rigidity and a collision safety structure which in-turn offers increased safety.