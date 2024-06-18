    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Hyundai Alcazar test mule reveals new face for the first time

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Tuesday 18 June 2024,15:19 PM IST

            The updated Hyundai Alcazar will hit the markets later this year and ahead of the debut, the test car has been spied doing the rounds and this time revealing the face of this mid-life update.

            As per the spy images, the Alcazar facelift will get a different look from that of the Creta. Highlights that we can see include redesigned LED DRLs with a connecting light bar, rectangular-shaped split LED headlamps and a revised bumper. We can also see that the Alcazar will get new dual-tone alloy wheels and a revised rear profile with tweaked LED taillights with a connected feature.

            Left Side View

            In terms of features, the updated Alcazar will get dual 10.25-inch displays, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, level-2 ADAS, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and electrically adjustable driver seats.

            The SUV will continue to make use of the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines found in the current car. As for the transmission options, the engines will come mated to a six-speed manual, torque converter automatic, and a DCT gearbox. The Alcazar will continue to go up against the MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700 and future models from Maruti and Toyota.

            Source

            Hyundai | Alcazar facelift | Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Citroen C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition launched in India at Rs. 11.82 lakh

            Citroen C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition launched in India at Rs. 11.82 lakh

            By Jay Shah06/18/2024 17:16:34

            Citroen C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition is now available with manual and automatic gearboxes.

            Hyundai Alcazar test mule reveals new face for the first time

            Hyundai Alcazar test mule reveals new face for the first time

            By Desirazu Venkat06/18/2024 15:19:06

            The Alcazar facelift is expected to be launched in India by the end of the year

            Hyundai’s first budget EV set to debut in 2025

            Hyundai’s first budget EV set to debut in 2025

            By CarTrade Editorial Team06/17/2024 16:33:58

            The Creta EV is expected to make its debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Show

            New BMW 5 Series revealed; prices to be announced on 24 July

            New BMW 5 Series revealed; prices to be announced on 24 July

            By Jay Shah06/17/2024 14:37:37

            The new BMW 5 Series has been revealed in India with prices set to be announced on 24 July.

            Citroen C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition revealed

            Citroen C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition revealed

            By Jay Shah06/16/2024 15:44:55

            The Citroen C3 Aircross is now available in a special Dhoni Edition.

            MG cars prices hiked

            MG cars prices hiked

            By Jay Shah06/15/2024 10:48:46

            MG India has hiked the prices of Astor, Hector, and Comet EV in June 2024.

            The Nissan Magnite facelift has been spotted for the first time!

            The Nissan Magnite facelift has been spotted for the first time!

            By CarTrade Editorial Team06/14/2024 19:22:50

            The FL is expected to be launched in India by the end of the year

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 7.74 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 6.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio

            Mahindra Scorpio

            ₹ 13.62 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQA

            Mercedes-Benz EQA

            ₹ 60.00 - 65.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            BMW New 5 Series

            BMW New 5 Series

            ₹ 85.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            ₹ 16.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 12.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            MG Cloud EV

            MG Cloud EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Hyundai New Santa Fe

            Hyundai New Santa Fe

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Kia Carnival

            Kia Carnival

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            ₹ 61.85 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz GLC

            Mercedes-Benz GLC

            ₹ 75.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

            ₹ 3.35 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance

            Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance

            ₹ 3.30 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 6.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars