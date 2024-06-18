Hyundai Alcazar test mule reveals new face for the first time

The updated Hyundai Alcazar will hit the markets later this year and ahead of the debut, the test car has been spied doing the rounds and this time revealing the face of this mid-life update.

As per the spy images, the Alcazar facelift will get a different look from that of the Creta. Highlights that we can see include redesigned LED DRLs with a connecting light bar, rectangular-shaped split LED headlamps and a revised bumper. We can also see that the Alcazar will get new dual-tone alloy wheels and a revised rear profile with tweaked LED taillights with a connected feature.

In terms of features, the updated Alcazar will get dual 10.25-inch displays, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, level-2 ADAS, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and electrically adjustable driver seats.

The SUV will continue to make use of the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines found in the current car. As for the transmission options, the engines will come mated to a six-speed manual, torque converter automatic, and a DCT gearbox. The Alcazar will continue to go up against the MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700 and future models from Maruti and Toyota.

