Hyundai’s first budget EV set to debut in 2025

Hyundai will begin its EV journey in the budget end of the market with the Creta EV. We have seen the car testing quite a few times and now it will arrive in 2025, we suspect at the Bharat Mobility Expo. It will share its powertrain and underpinnings with Carens EV but obviously with a different top hat.

On the outside, it will borrow many elements from the recently updated Creta like the connecting LED DRLs, split LED headlamps, connected LED taillamps and rear spoiler. Recent images also indicate at aero spats on the wheels for better air flow.

On the interior and feature front, It will get a twin display for the infotainment and instrument panel, wireless charger, Level 2 ADAS suite, 360-degree surround camera, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof. The battery pack is expected to give a driving range of up to 500km on a single charge but given that this is Hyundai, we expect multiple range options that will be split into variants. It will take on the likes of the Maruti eVX, Toyota Urban Sport, MG ZS EV, Kia Carens EV, Mahindra XUV.e8 and Honda Elevate EV.

