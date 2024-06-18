Citroen C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition launched in India at Rs. 11.82 lakh

Citroen India has launched the C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition in India at Rs. 11.82 lakh (ex-showroom). Limited to 100 units, one of these 100 car buyers will stand a chance to win an exclusive glove signed by M. S. Dhoni.

The Dhoni Edition gets illuminated scuff plates, ‘7’ decals on the rear doors, ‘Dhoni’ lettering on the front doors, and themed cushion pillows along with seatbelt cushions.

The C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition continues to be powered by the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. It puts out 109bhp and 190Nm of torque and can be had with a six-speed manual and an automatic gearbox.

Citroen | Citroen C3 Aircross | C3 Aircross