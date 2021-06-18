Hyundai Alcazar launched in India at Rs 16.30 lakh

Hyundai has launched its latest and much-awaited offering in the form of the Alcazar at an introductory price of Rs 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The three-row SUV is offered with two engines across six variants and eight colours to choose from. The bookings for the Alcazar had already commenced last week for a token amount of Rs 25,000.

Appearance-wise, the Alcazar mimics its five-seat sibling Creta on which it is based. However, look beyond the C-pillar and the Alcazar has its own distinct design and styling. The elements that distinguish it from the Creta include the new front grille, revised LED headlamps and fog lamps, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, front and rear silver faux plate, and the newly designed split LED tail lamps with the ‘Alcazar’ lettering on the chrome bar at the centre. The SUV can be had in six variants – Signature, Signature (O), Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, and the Platinum (O).

On the inside, the 2,760mm wheelbase gives way for a spacious and roomy cabin. With a brimful of features like ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, Bose sound system, air purifier with AQI display, eight-way electrically adjustable driver seat, and puddle lamps with the brand logo projection make the Alcazar an appealing proposition. It also gets a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Hyundai’s BlueLink connected-car technology. Accessing the third row is easy with the second-row seats getting a one-touch tip and tumble seats. The Alcazar can be had as a six or seven-seater with the middle row seats placed as a captain or bench format.

The powertrain options for the Alcazar include 2.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The 1.5-litre diesel is the same as in the Creta producing 113bhp/250Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the petrol guise puts out a healthy 157bhp/191Nm of peak torque. The six-speed manual and the six-speed automatic gearbox is standard for both engines. It also gets three traction modes – Snow, Mud, and Sand to steer you through some unfamiliar terrains. The Hyundai Alcazar finally meets its rivals in the segment in the form of the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and the Mahindra XUV500.

Hyundai Alcazar ₹ 16.30 Lakh Onwards

Hyundai | Hyundai Alcazar | Alcazar