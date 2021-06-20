BMW 5 Series facelift India launch confirmed for 24 June

Nearly a year after its global debut, the BMW 5 Series facelift is now ready to make its way to the Indian shores on 24 June, 2021. More of a mid-life update than a generation change, the luxury sedan receives cosmetic updates and added equipment on the inside.

Appearance-wise, the 5 Series will carry the same exterior design as the current model. However, subtle tweaks like the revised front grille give it a more aggressive and sharper look. The LED headlights will also get a new design with integrated dual L-shaped daytime running lights. The LED tail lamps too, look modern with the split L-shaped design and smoked effect. This is further complemented by the blacked-out centre on the rear bumper with a touch of chrome. It is likely to get 18-inch alloy wheels with designs varying upon the trims.

Inside, the cabin resembles the outgoing model with a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, and leather upholstery. The updates are in the form of the latest iDrive 7 operating system powering the multimedia unit. It is also likely to get over-the-air updates and remote navigation. More specific details will come to light upon its launch in the coming days.

We expect the Bavarian car manufacturer to continue offering the 5 Series facelift in petrol and diesel powertrain. The present 2.0-litre petrol motor generates 248bhp and 350Nm of torque while the 2.0-litre oil burner is tuned to produce 188bhp and 400Nm of peak torque. The eight-speed automatic transmission will be standard for both guises. With the new face, the 5 Series will go up against the Audi A6, Jaguar XF, and the recently launched Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift.

