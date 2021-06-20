Please Tell Us Your City

      BMW 5 Series facelift India launch confirmed for 24 June

      Sunday 20 June 2021,12:58 PM IST

      Nearly a year after its global debut, the BMW 5 Series facelift is now ready to make its way to the Indian shores on 24 June, 2021. More of a mid-life update than a generation change, the luxury sedan receives cosmetic updates and added equipment on the inside. 

      Front View

      Appearance-wise, the 5 Series will carry the same exterior design as the current model. However, subtle tweaks like the revised front grille give it a more aggressive and sharper look. The LED headlights will also get a new design with integrated dual L-shaped daytime running lights. The LED tail lamps too, look modern with the split L-shaped design and smoked effect. This is further complemented by the blacked-out centre on the rear bumper with a touch of chrome. It is likely to get 18-inch alloy wheels with designs varying upon the trims.

      Inside, the cabin resembles the outgoing model with a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, and leather upholstery. The updates are in the form of the latest iDrive 7 operating system powering the multimedia unit. It is also likely to get over-the-air updates and remote navigation. More specific details will come to light upon its launch in the coming days. 

      Right Rear Three Quarter

      We expect the Bavarian car manufacturer to continue offering the 5 Series facelift in petrol and diesel powertrain. The present 2.0-litre petrol motor generates 248bhp and 350Nm of torque while the 2.0-litre oil burner is tuned to produce 188bhp and 400Nm of peak torque. The eight-speed automatic transmission will be standard for both guises. With the new face, the 5 Series will go up against the Audi A6, Jaguar XF, and the recently launched Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift. 

      All Popular News