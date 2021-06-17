Hyundai Creta SX Executive variant introduced; prices start at Rs 13.18 lakh

Hyundai has introduced a new SX Executive variant for the Creta SUV. The new trim is positioned above the SX variant and is available in both petrol and diesel engine at an ex-showroom price of Rs 13.18 lakh and Rs 14.18 lakh, respectively.

The carmaker is yet to update the changes and incorporate the new variant on its official website and product brochure. The SX Executive variant will be offered solely with the six-speed manual transmission.

Based on the SX trim, the SX Executive trim misses out on an audio system. However, Hyundai has equipped it with steering mounted controls, a Bluetooth mic, a shark-fin antenna, USB ports, and a rearview camera. The stereo system can be opted as an accessory at the dealer level. Even the chrome door handles have been swapped for the body colour ones.

Being a more affordable variant, the SX Executive trim is priced Rs 78,800 lower than the higher SX trim. The 1.5-litre petrol engine generates 113bhp and 144Nm of torque while the 1.5-litre diesel develops 113bhp and 250Nm of torque.

Hyundai Creta ₹ 10.00 Lakh Onwards

