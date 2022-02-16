Honda Jazz and City get four stars in GNCAP crash test

The Honda Jazz and fourth-generation City have undergone the stringent Global NCAP crash test and emerged with a remarkable four-star rating. Both the models were equipped with dual front airbags, ABS, and a seatbelt reminder. While the City additionally benefitted with ISOFIX anchorage points, the Jazz missed out on the safety feature.

Starting with the Honda City, the sedan scored 12.03 points out of 17 points in the adult occupant safety and 38.27 points out of 49 points in the child occupant safety test. While safety offered to the driver’s and passenger’s neck was good, the driver’s chest showed marginal protection and the passenger’s chest showed adequate protection. However, the overall structure and footwell area were rated as unstable, thereby not being capable of withstanding further loadings.

Coming to the Honda Jazz, the hatchback scored slightly higher with 13.89 points in adult safety and significantly lower child occupant safety at 31.54 points. Surprisingly, the driver’s chest showed adequate protection whereas the protection offered to the passenger’s chest was rated good. The body shell and footwell area were rated as stable and capable of withstanding further loadings.

