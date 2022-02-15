  • Type your location
      Kia Carens launched in India at Rs 8.99 lakh

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Tuesday 15 February 2022,12:35 PM IST

      Kia India has announced the prices of its new offering Carens MPV. The Kia Carens has been launched with a starting price of Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the Carens opened last month and the MPV is available in five variants across three different engine options. 

      The Kia Carens will primarily rival the Maruti Suzuki XL6, Mahindra Marazzo, and Toyota Innova Crysta. The exterior highlights of the Carens include the split headlamp setup with DRLs placed across the black textured grille and the headlamps down on the bumper. Besides this, the Carens gets the unique looking three-piece LED fog lamps, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a single-pane electric sunroof, and split LED tail lamps with a roof-mounted spoiler. 

      When it comes to the interiors, the Carens is a true Kia. The cabin is loaded with features to the brim. The dashboard and theme can be had in three different combinations depending upon the variant, and is integrated with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver’s display. Other notable features include ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, an air purifier, one-touch electric tumble function for the second row, roof-mounted aircon vents, a retractable tray, Bose sound system, and 64-colour ambient lighting. 

      The Carens is equipped with 10 standard features such as six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, disc brakes on all four wheels, downhill brake control, reverse parking sensors, ABS, and more. 

      While the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is offered only in the lower variants, the 1.4-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel are standard across the range. A six-speed manual gearbox is common whereas the automatic transmission options include a seven-speed DCT for the turbo-petrol mill and a six-speed torque converter gearbox for the oil-burner.

      The variant-wise prices of the Kia Carens MPV (Introductory, ex-showroom) are as follows:

      Petrol

      Carens 1.5 petrol MT Premium: Rs 8.99 lakh

      Carens 1.5 petrol MT Prestige: Rs 9.99 lakh

      Carens 1.4 petrol MT Premium: Rs 10.99 lakh

      Carens 1.4 petrol MT Prestige: Rs 11.99 lakh

      Carens 1.4 petrol MT Prestige Plus: Rs 13.49 lakh

      Carens 1.4 petrol MT Luxury: Rs 14.99 lakh

      Carens 1.4 petrol MT Luxury Plus: Rs 16.19 lakh

      Carens 1.4 petrol DCT Prestige Plus: Rs 14.59 lakh

      Carens 1.4 petrol DCT Luxury Plus: Rs 16.99 lakh

      Diesel

      Carens 1.5 diesel MT Premium: Rs 10.99 lakh

      Carens 1.5 diesel MT Prestige: Rs 11.99 lakh

      Carens 1.5 diesel MT Prestige Plus: Rs 13.49 lakh

      Carens 1.5 diesel MT Luxury: Rs 14.99 lakh

      Carens 1.5 diesel MT Luxury Plus: Rs 16.19 lakh

      Carens 1.5 diesel AT Luxury Plus: Rs 16.99 lakh

