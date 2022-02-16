  • Type your location
      Renault Kiger scores four stars for adult protection in latest GNCAP tests

      CarTrade Editorial Team

      CarTrade Editorial Team

      Wednesday 16 February 2022,18:00 PM IST

      The Renault Kiger sub-4 SUV has scored four stars in adult protection in the latest round of GNCAP tests. The model tested was an India made RHD model and achieved a score of 12.34 out of 17. It also got two stars in child occupant safety with a score of 21.05 out of 49. 

      The tests revealed that for adult occupants the protection offered to the drivers and passenger’s head and neck was good. The driver’s chest showed marginal protection and the passenger’s chest showed adequate protection. The driver’s and left passenger’s knees showed marginal protection as they could impact with dangerous structures behind the dashboard supported by the Tranfascia tube. The passenger’s right knee showed good protection. The driver’s tibias and passenger’s right tibia showed adequate protection while the passenger’s left tibia showed good protection. The bodyshell was rated as unstable and it was not capable of withstanding further loadings. The footwell area was rated as stable. The car offers standard SBR for driver and passenger. All of the above explains the four stars for adult occupant protection.

      In terms of child occupant safety, the child seat for the a three year old was installed FWF using the adult belt and could not prevent excessive forward movement of the head while offering poor protection to the chest. The 1.5 year old child seat was installed RWF with the adult belt while offering good protection to head and weak protection to the chest. CRS marking was permanent. The recommended CRSs did not show incompatibility. The vehicle offers lap belt in the rear centre position. The car has ISOFIX anchorages but they were hidden to consumers. All of the above explains the two stars for child occupant protection.

