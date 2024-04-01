    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Honda cars get new safety features; prices hiked

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Monday 01 April 2024,14:38 PM IST

            Honda has updated the safety feature list of all its models along with a price hike.

            The Elevate has a starting price of Rs. 11.91 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in SV, V, VX, and ZX variants. It now benefits from the following features.

            Honda Elevate Front View
            • Six airbags in all variants
            • Three-point emergency locking retractor seatbelts for all seats
            • Adjustable headrests for rear seats
            • Seat belt reminder for all passengers
            • Vanity mirror for driver and co-driver
            • Seven-inch digital-analogue instrument cluster in SV and V variants
            • Silver finish on AC vents and knobs in V, VX, and ZX variants

            Concurrently, the Honda City has also received significant upgrades and continues to be offered in SV, V, VX, and ZX variants. The range starts from Rs. 12.08 lakh (ex-showroom).

            • Six airbags standard across all variants
            • Seat belt reminder for all five seats
            • Eight-speaker sound system for VX trim
            • Rea sunshade in VX variant
            • 4.2-inch TFT display in SV trim
            Honda Elevate Right Front Three Quarter

            The updates on the City Hybrid and Amaze are limited only to seat belt reminder alert.

            Honda Elevate
            HondaElevate ₹ 11.57 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Honda CarsUpcoming Honda Cars
            Honda | City | Honda city | Honda Amaze | Amaze | Elevate | Honda Elevate

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Honda cars get new safety features; prices hiked

            Honda cars get new safety features; prices hiked

            By Jay Shah04/01/2024 14:38:53

            Honda City, Honda Amaze, and Honda Elevate get new safety features along with revised prices.

            2024 Kia Seltos Launched in India; new variants added

            2024 Kia Seltos Launched in India; new variants added

            By CarTrade Editorial Team04/01/2024 13:08:53

            Kia has added a new HTK+ variant but also upgraded the feature list for the top-spec models

            Toyota to hike prices by up to 1 per cent from April

            Toyota to hike prices by up to 1 per cent from April

            By Pawan Mudaliar03/29/2024 20:00:58

            This inflation is attributed to escalating input costs and operational expenditures.

            5-door Force Gurkha teased; to be unveiled next month

            5-door Force Gurkha teased; to be unveiled next month

            By Jay Shah03/29/2024 14:36:02

            Force Motors has teased the five-door Gurkha that is slated to be unveiled in April 2024.

            Kia Sonet lineup to get 2 new variants

            Kia Sonet lineup to get 2 new variants

            By Jay Shah03/28/2024 14:59:34

            Kia Sonet will soon gets new base variants with an electric sunroof.

            Citroen Basalt is the new Tata Curvv rival

            Citroen Basalt is the new Tata Curvv rival

            By Jay Shah03/27/2024 16:44:03

            Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV revealed. To be launched in the second half of 2024, it will rival the Tata Curvv SUV.

            Tata Nexon gets five new AMT variants; prices start from Rs. 10 lakh

            Tata Nexon gets five new AMT variants; prices start from Rs. 10 lakh

            By Pawan Mudaliar03/27/2024 12:57:51

            Earlier available only with Creative and the variants above it, customers can now opt for this gearbox in three petrol and two diesel variants

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.60 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio

            Mahindra Scorpio

            ₹ 13.59 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.15 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 9.00 - 14.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2024
            Skoda Superb

            Skoda Superb

            ₹ 32.00 - 35.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2024
            Mahindra XUV300 facelift

            Mahindra XUV300 facelift

            ₹ 9.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2024
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2024
            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Nissan Qashqai

            Nissan Qashqai

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift

            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift

            ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Volkswagen ID.4

            Volkswagen ID.4

            ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Lexus LM

            Lexus LM

            ₹ 2.00 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta N Line

            Hyundai Creta N Line

            ₹ 16.82 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD Seal

            BYD Seal

            ₹ 41.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

            ₹ 1.85 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz GLA

            Mercedes-Benz GLA

            ₹ 50.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars