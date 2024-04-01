Honda cars get new safety features; prices hiked

Honda has updated the safety feature list of all its models along with a price hike.

The Elevate has a starting price of Rs. 11.91 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in SV, V, VX, and ZX variants. It now benefits from the following features.

Six airbags in all variants

Three-point emergency locking retractor seatbelts for all seats

Adjustable headrests for rear seats

Seat belt reminder for all passengers

Vanity mirror for driver and co-driver

Seven-inch digital-analogue instrument cluster in SV and V variants

Silver finish on AC vents and knobs in V, VX, and ZX variants

Concurrently, the Honda City has also received significant upgrades and continues to be offered in SV, V, VX, and ZX variants. The range starts from Rs. 12.08 lakh (ex-showroom).

Six airbags standard across all variants

Seat belt reminder for all five seats

Eight-speaker sound system for VX trim

Rea sunshade in VX variant

4.2-inch TFT display in SV trim

The updates on the City Hybrid and Amaze are limited only to seat belt reminder alert.

Honda | City | Honda city | Honda Amaze | Amaze | Elevate | Honda Elevate