            2024 Kia Seltos Launched in India; new variants added

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Monday 01 April 2024,13:08 PM IST

            Kia has launched the 2024 Seltos in India. The automaker as a part of the deal has added two new variants taking the total to 26 trims for the SUV.

            HTK+ launched in India

            The two new variants are petrol HTK+ CVT and diesel HTK+ 6AT. We had brought you exclusive info from our sister publication of the addition of the HTK+ variant and now it has been launched. The HTK+ receives features such as dual pane panoramic sunroof, drive, traction control modes, paddle shifters and LED tail lamps, button start/stop and remote engine start/stop.

            New features for top-spec model

            The top-spec Seltos variants – starting from HTX onwards – now come equipped with the 'All Doors Power Window Auto Up/Down with safety along with Voice Command' feature in the refreshed version. The entry variant of the Seltos – HTE is now available with five more body colours - aurora black pearl, gravity grey, intense red, pewter olive and imperial blue to the trim.

            Official statement

            “Commenting on the new launch, Myung-sik Sohn, chief sales and business officer, Kia India, said, 'India's affection for the Seltos is evident, and our goal is to continually enhance it for our discerning new-age customers. In the refreshed 2024 Seltos, we have made our most popular variant – HTK+ even more attractive with additions of top-end premium features like Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof. Recognising a significant demand for automatic transmission in the HTK+, ranging from 20-35 per cent, we've introduced CVT and 6AT transmissions, amplifying Seltos overall appeal. Moreover, the strategic optimisation of other variants by integrating new premium features will definitely help us in aiding sales & growing the segment further.”

            All Popular Cars