            Kia Carens updated for 2024; Now with a diesel manual option

            Desirazu Venkat

            Tuesday 02 April 2024,12:51 PM IST

            Diesel Manual

            Kia has launched the 2024 Carens in India.Prices start at Rs 11.21 lakh and you get a 6-speed manual with the 1.5 Diesel engine. This new addition expands the trim lineup to an impressive 30 options, solidifying Carens' position as the segment leader in offering a diverse range of trims.

            Variant enhancement

            With the introduction of new trims, the Prestige +(O) variant in 7DCT and 6AT you now get a sunroof along with LED Map lamp and room lamp. Additionally, the Prestige (O) variant offers the choice of 6 or 7 seating capacity, a leatherette-wrapped gear knob, a smart key with push-button start, an LED Rear Combination lamp, an LED DRL, and a positioning lamp.

            Moreover, the Premium (O) trim enhances convenience with features such as Keyless entry, an 8” D/Audio system, a Shark Fin antenna, a Steering wheel-mounted remote control, burglar alarms, and bolstered safety features.

            X-Line updated

            In this refreshed lineup, Kia has also introduced an enhanced X-Line model, elevating its exclusivity by integrating premium features such as a dashcam, all window auto up & down with voice commands, and expanded 7-seating options. Carens X-line was earlier launched in October 2023. Emphasizing customer-centricity, all models now come equipped with a 180W charger, representing an upgrade from the previous 120W charger. Finally, the Carens introduces a brand-new colour - Pewter Olive, available in all models except the X-Line. This addition provides customers with a choice of 8 monotone, 3 dual-tone options, and 1 exclusive colour for X-Line.

            Official statement

            Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Officer, Kia India, commented, 'We are excited to introduce the new trims of the Carens. Since its debut in 2022, the Carens has become a preferred personal mobility choice for over 1.5 lakh families, embodying comfort, reliability, and luxury. We saw a huge potential for a 6-seating option and decided to refresh Carens to reshape mobility preferences for more and more families seeking luxurious and comfortable rides.'

