Honda announces discount offers for February 2022

Honda Cars India has announced an array of discount offers across its product range for February 2022. The benefits can be availed by potential buyers in the form of cash discounts, corporate discounts, and exchange bonuses.

The crossover WR-V is up for grab this month with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000. Meanwhile, the Jazz attracts a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000. Customers exchanging their existing Honda vehicles are entitled to a further discount of Rs 7,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000 for both models.

The benefits on the fourth-generation Honda City this month include a Honda customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, a Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000, and a corporate concession of Rs 8,000. The fifth-generation Honda City gets all the above-mentioned benefits along with a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000.

All the variants of the Honda Amaze are offered with a customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, a corporate benefit of Rs 4,000, and a Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 6,000. All the offers are valid till 28 February, 2022.

