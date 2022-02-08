Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift variants and colour options leaked out

Ahead of the expected launch by the end of this month, various details about the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno have surfaced on the internet. According to a few leaked documents, the Baleno facelift will be available in four variants and six paint options. That said, Maruti Suzuki has already opened bookings for the new Baleno.

Going by the leaked details, the new Baleno will continue to be offered in the same four variants as its predecessor, namely the Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. The manual gearbox option will be available in all the four trims, while the Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants can also be paired to an automatic transmission.

It is believed that Maruti Suzuki will provide six metallic exterior colour options with the new Baleno. To be specific, the hatchback can opt amongst the Celestial Blue, Luxe Beige, Opulent Red, Grandeur Grey and Pearl Arctic White.

In terms of features, the hatchback will come with a head-up display, LED headlamps, fog lights, an upgraded infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone connectivity, cruise control and more.

This new Baleno will come powered by a 1.2-litre, inline four-cylinder petrol engine mated to either a manual or an automatic gearbox. Interestingly, it will benefit from the Swift derived engine that features engine idle start/stop technology. Meanwhile, a rumour has it that Maruti Suzuki could replace the CVT with an AMT unit.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 Lakh Estimated Price

Maruti Suzuki | Baleno Facelift | Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift