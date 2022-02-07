  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      New Maruti Suzuki Baleno bookings open in India

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Monday 07 February 2022,13:04 PM IST

      As per an official announcement by Maruti Suzuki, the carmaker has opened bookings for its highly anticipated Baleno facelift in India. At the same time, the brand has also teased a brand-new head-up display feature that will debut with the hatchback. That said, Maruti Suzuki is setting the stage to launch the new Baleno here by the end of February 2022.

      According to the teaser image, the new Baleno features reshaped LED headlamps, new split daytime running lights, redesigned grille, a new bumper and fog lamps. Meanwhile, it also gets reshaped rear lights and new alloy wheels.

      Inside, the Baleno is very likely to get a redesigned cabin, especially the dashboard. The most prominent in-cabin feature will be the new head-up display. It is expected to display time, a rev counter, speed, climate control settings and gear indicator. Apart from that, there is likely to be a new infotainment touchscreen, reworked instrument cluster and a flat-bottomed steering wheel and new air-con control switches.

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Head-Up Display (HUD)

      The new Baleno will come powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to either a manual or automatic transmission. More importantly, it will come with an engine idle start/stop function. Once launched, the new Baleno will take on the Honda Jazz, Tata Altroz, Toyota Glanza and the Hyundai i20.

      Speaking on the announcement, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Baleno brand has redefined the premium hatchbacks in India. With over 1 million delighted Baleno customers, it reigns the premium hatchback segment and has been consistently featuring among the top 5 best-selling cars in the country. As an ode to today’s young and bold customers, the New Age Baleno is dynamically crafted to fulfil the needs of a tech-savvy generation that settles for nothing but the best. 

      He added, “The New Age Baleno unleashes a whole new benchmark for cars by inspiring a confluence of superior in-car technology, expressive design, and class-leading safety to curate the ultimate urban cruising experience. We are confident that the New Age Baleno will turn heads and delight customers with its distinctive presence, cutting edge tech and outstanding performance.”

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 Lakh Estimated Price
      All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
      Maruti Suzuki | Baleno Facelift | Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      New Maruti Suzuki Baleno bookings open in India

      New Maruti Suzuki Baleno bookings open in India

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/07/2022 13:04:18

      New Baleno is expected to be launched in India by the end of February 2022.

      Kia Carens set for India launch on February 15

      Kia Carens set for India launch on February 15

      By Desirazu Venkat02/05/2022 13:06:58

      The Carens is Kia fourth car for India and will be offered here in 11 variants across three engine options

      Toyota Hilux bookings halted; to be launched in March 2022

      Toyota Hilux bookings halted; to be launched in March 2022

      By Jay Shah02/04/2022 13:11:39

      Toyota Hilux bookings halted; to be launched in March 2022

      New Maruti Suzuki Baleno teaser image leaked; to be unveiled soon

      New Maruti Suzuki Baleno teaser image leaked; to be unveiled soon

      By Jay Shah02/03/2022 23:08:48

      New Maruti Suzuki Baleno teaser image leaked; to be unveiled soon

      New Mahindra Scorpio continues testing ahead of launch this year

      New Mahindra Scorpio continues testing ahead of launch this year

      By Jay Shah02/03/2022 11:18:38

      New Mahindra Scorpio continues testing ahead of launch this year

      2022 Audi Q7 launched in India at Rs 79.99 lakh

      2022 Audi Q7 launched in India at Rs 79.99 lakh

      By Jay Shah02/03/2022 11:14:07

      2022 Audi Q7 launched in India at Rs 79.99 lakh

      Hyundai India sells 44,022 cars in January

      Hyundai India sells 44,022 cars in January

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/02/2022 16:07:40

      Hyundai also exported 9,405 cars in January 2022.

      Featured Cars

      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.22 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 12.96 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.39 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

      Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

      ₹ 5.30 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

      ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Toyota Belta

      Toyota Belta

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      MG ZS EV Facelift

      MG ZS EV Facelift

      ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Toyota Rumion

      Toyota Rumion

      ₹ 8.80 - 10.70 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Volkswagen Virtus

      Volkswagen Virtus

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Audi Q7

      Audi Q7

      ₹ 79.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW X3

      BMW X3

      ₹ 59.90 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Toyota Camry

      Toyota Camry

      ₹ 41.70 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Kodiaq

      Skoda Kodiaq

      ₹ 34.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW iX

      BMW iX

      ₹ 1.16 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars