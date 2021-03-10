Ford India launches new EcoSport SE variant at Rs 10.49 lakh
The new Ford EcoSport SE variant has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 10.49 lakh and Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol and diesel variants respectively. The model is based on the Titanium trim of the sub-four metre SUV.
Engine options remain unchanged and the new Ford EcoSport SE variant continues to be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former is tuned to produce 121hbp and 149Nm of torque while the latter produces 99bhp and 215Nm of torque. Both engines are paired only to a five-speed manual unit.
Changes to the exterior design of the Ford EcoSport SE variant include the removal of the tail-gate mounted spare wheel, and the rear profile now gets a boot-mounted number plate recess with a chrome garnish, as well as a faux skid plate below.
Feature highlights of the Ford EcoSport SE include a puncture repair kit, a sunroof, Sync 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as 16-inch alloy wheels.
Similar News
-
Maruti Suzuki Alto
- ₹ 3 - 4.48 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
MG Hector
- ₹ 12.9 - 18.63 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Honda Amaze
- ₹ 6.22 - 10.03 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Maruti Suzuki Swift
- ₹ 5.73 - 8.41 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Hyundai Venue
- ₹ 6.87 - 11.67 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
- ₹ 5.69 - 9.53 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Ford EcoSport
- ₹ 7.99 - 11.49 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Ford Figo
- ₹ 5.64 - 8.19 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Ford Freestyle
- ₹ 5.99 - 8.84 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Ford Aspire
- ₹ 5.94 - 9.1 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Ford Endeavour
- ₹ 29.2 - 35.45 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi