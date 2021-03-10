BatX announces the launch of Buy Back Battery Programme

Santosh Nair Wednesday 10 March 2021, 13:12 PM

BatX Energies, the only company in India that works on both lithium-ion battery manufacturing as well as lithium-ion battery recycling, announces the launch of its ‘Buy Back Battery Programme’ with the aim of making India energy-sufficient by battery lifecycle solutions contributing to a circular economy, and a greener tomorrow.

Under this programme, BatX Energies takes back batteries from the market and harvest the good cells from them. The company understands the life and state-of-health of these cells and re-use them in stationary applications by developing lithium-ion batteries for inverters and solar storage batteries.

BatX offers a 10 per cent buyback cost to its electric vehicle OEM clients like electric rickshaw and electric two-wheeler manufacturers who in-turn can offer this as a value addition to their customers. Lithium-ion batteries are treated as waste after first-life application. However, at the end of its life, an expert handling that meets the safety requirements set by law along with the right use of technology, helps a lot of materials to be recovered from these batteries, which can be re-used in the battery supply-chain.

As a hazardous waste expert, BatX has the appropriate logistics networks for the safe transportation of lithium-ion batteries. The recycling of these batteries results in the reduction of energy consumption that reduces the wastage of natural resources, and also makes India self-sufficient with these battery-recycling services by extracting scarce metals like cobalt, nickel, lithium and other materials.

Vikrant Singh, Co-Founder and CTO, BatX Energies, said, “Refurbishing of lithium-ion batteries will play an imperative role in the growth of the electric transportation industry. At BatX Energies, we work together with our customers to build smart and sustainable solutions for ensuring the circulation of valuable materials, and the removal of harmful substances from the material cycle with the aim of resolving the global problem of end-of-lifecycle lithium-ion batteries. With our ‘Buy Back Battery Programme’, we’ve created a secondary supply to meet the demand for critical battery materials through innovative recycling technology.”