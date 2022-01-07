  • Type your location
      Force Gurkha becomes costlier by Rs 51,000

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Friday 07 January 2022

      Force Motors has significantly increased the price of its popular Gurkha by Rs 51,000, and now, the SUV costs Rs 14.10 lakh, ex-showroom. The brand launched the all-new Gurkha in India in September 2021. And the SUV was then priced at 13.59 lakh, ex-showroom.

      Force Motors Gurkha Right Front Three Quarter

      With the new generation, the Gurkha has grown every inch. It is an entirely new car, for that matter. The SUV measures 4,116mm in length and has a 2,400mm wheelbase. Moreover, the Gurkha is available in five paint options. Apart from that, Force Motors has given LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, fog lamps, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Being an off-road SUV, the Gurkha has 700mm of wading depth.

      Force Motors Gurkha Dashboard

      On the inside, the Gurkha has an all-black interior. Additionally, there is an analogue instrument cluster, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, front power windows, dual airbags and an adjustable steering wheel. Besides this, the cabin has seating for four passengers, including the driver.

      Force Motors Gurkha Left Rear Three Quarter

      The Gurkha is powered by a 2.6-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. This engine is capable of making 91bhp and 250Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the 4X4 system is available as standard.

      Force Motors Gurkha ₹ 14.10 Lakh Onwards
      Force Motors | Force Motors Gurkha | Gurkha | Gurkha 4X4

