Skoda Kodiaq facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

The Skoda Kodiaq facelift will be launched in India tomorrow. It’s the first major update for Skoda’s flagship SUV and sees this round of upgrades include a new petrol engine and cosmetic updates. It's being offered in three variants- Style, L&K and Sportline.

On the outside, the updated Kodiaq gets the latest version of Skoda’s signature grille, new headlamps and a front spoiler. The design for the alloy wheels is new, while the rear gets the Skoda lettering spread out on the boot door.

The cabin is a black-and-beige affair with new bits that include an updated infotainment system, two-spoke steering wheel, three-zone climate control and power front seats. Both versions get nine airbags, ABS with EBD, adaptive headlamps, multi-collision brake and hill assist control.

The only engine on offer is Skoda’s 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit that produces 187bhp/320Nm mated to a seven-speed DSG and with 4X4 technology for all three trim levels. It’s a rival for the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan, Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4 as well as the MG Gloster. We expect Skoda to price it in the range of Rs 33 lakh to Rs 36 lakh.

