      Skoda Kodiaq facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

      Desirazu Venkat

      Sunday 09 January 2022,18:43 PM IST

      The Skoda Kodiaq facelift will be launched in India tomorrow. It’s the first major update for Skoda’s flagship SUV and sees this round of upgrades include a new petrol engine and cosmetic updates. It's being offered in three variants- Style, L&K and Sportline. 

      On the outside, the updated Kodiaq gets the latest version of Skoda’s signature grille, new headlamps and a front spoiler. The design for the alloy wheels is new, while the rear gets the Skoda lettering spread out on the boot door.

      Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6 Rear View

      The cabin is a black-and-beige affair with new bits that include an updated infotainment system, two-spoke steering wheel, three-zone climate control and power front seats. Both versions get nine airbags, ABS with EBD, adaptive headlamps, multi-collision brake and hill assist control.

      Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6 Dashboard

      The only engine on offer is Skoda’s 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit that produces 187bhp/320Nm mated to a seven-speed DSG and with 4X4 technology for all three trim levels. It’s a rival for the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan, Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4 as well as the MG Gloster. We expect Skoda to price it in the range of Rs 33 lakh to Rs 36 lakh.   

      Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6
      Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6 ₹ 33.00 - 36.00 Lakh Estimated Price
      Skoda | Kodiaq Petrol BS6 | Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6

