Tata Motors to introduce all-new CNG cars on 19 January

Tata Motors has made an official announcement to introduce its all-new CNG cars in India on 19 January 2022. The CNG models are said to be the Tiago and Tigor, while the Punch might follow suit later on.

There have been countless spy pictures on the internet of the camouflaged Tiago and Tigor CNG models. In fact, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai have been offering CNG-powered vehicles and even dominating the CNG vehicle market. That said, the turning point for Tata could be, firstly, escalating petrol and diesel prices, and secondly increasing demand for alternative fuels that are not only affordable but greener too.

The Tiago and Tigor are reportedly going to be the first CNG-powered vehicles by the Indian carmaker. It is claimed that the Tigor and Tiago CNG models will be offered in a choice of two or three variants.

A CNG fuel tank will be linked with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine. This petrol motor is capable of making 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. However, when running on CNG, the power output could differ. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki offers CNG models of the Alto, WagonR and the S-Presso while Hyundai offers the Santro, Grand i10 Nios and the Aura.

