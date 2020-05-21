Datsun to unveil BS6 credi-GO in India tomorrow
New Datsun Redi-GO
Desirazu Venkat Thursday 21 May 2020, 19:00 PM
The updated BS6 compliant version of the Datsun redi-GO will be unveiled in India tomorrow. This is the most comprehensive update for the redi-GO, since it was launched in 2016, and sees the car get a revised exterior design and interior layout. It will be offered in four variants across two engine and gearbox options. The Datsun redi-GO is a rival for the likes of the Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki Espresso and the Maruti Suzuki Alto.
The BS6 compliant 800cc engine produces 52bhp/72Nm while the 1.0-litre engine produces 67bhp/96Nm. Both get a five-speed manual as standard while the latter can also be had with a five-speed AMT.
