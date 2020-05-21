Skoda India to launch Karoq, Rapid 1.0 TSI and Superb facelift on 26 May

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 21 May 2020, 13:42 PM

The Skoda Rapid 1.0, Karoq and Superb facelift will be launched in India on 26 May. All three models made their Indian debut at the Auto Expo 2020, bookings for which are now open on the official website.

The Skoda Karoq is a Jeep Compass rival that will be offered with a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine producing 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. This motor will be paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission as standard. The company recently revealed the variant details and colour options.

Skoda Superb facelift

The Skoda Superb facelift will receive an updated fascia and will be powered exclusively by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine capable of producing 187bhp and 320Nm of torque, mated to a seven-speed DSG unit. The model was recently spotted at a dealership yard ahead of the launch.

Skoda Rapid 1.0

The Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI, as the name suggests, will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor paired to a five-speed manual transmission. The model will be offered in five variants including Active, Ambition, Style, Onyx and Monte Carlo.