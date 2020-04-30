Datsun Redigo facelift details leaked ahead of India launch

Desirazu Venkat Thursday 30 April 2020, 19:55 PM

Details of the BS6 compliant Datsun Redigo facelift have leaked ahead of the hatchback’s launch in India post the national lockdown. The upgrade sees the budget automaker’s entry-level model get a new face, tail lamps, dual-tone interiors and of course BS6 compliant engines.

The exterior updates comprise LED DRLs, bigger Datsun grille, LED tail lamps and 14-inch wheels with a new design for the alloy wheels. Inside, the biggest update is a touchscreen infotainment system with an 8.0-inch display and compatible for Android Auto/Apple CarPlay as well as a reverse camera. The cabin is a dual-tone affair with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, two-tone instrument panel, internally adjustable ORVMs and 1.0-litre bottle holders for the rear doors. It’s expected to be offered in the same variants with two new colour options blue and brown. The Datsun Redigo is a rival for the likes for the Renault Kwid , Maruti Alto and Maruti S-Presso . The 800cc BS6 compliant engine produces 53bhp/72Nm while the 1.0-litre unit produces 67bhp/91Nm. A five-speed manual is standard while the latter also gets a five-speed AMT.

