Coronavirus pandemic: MG donates Hector retrofitted as an ambulance

Aditya Nadkarni Friday 01 May 2020, 17:57 PM

MG Motor India has donated a retrofitted Hector ambulance version to healthcare authorities in Vadodara. The model is fitted with an auto-loading stretcher, oxygen system with cylinder, jump seat for attendant, fire extinguisher, medicine cabinet with five parameter monitor, internal lighting and top light bar with siren and amplifier, inverter with battery and sockets and additional medical equipment.

MG Hector ambulance interior

MG recently provided 100 units of the Hector for frontline warriors. The company is also looking at cabin sterilization technology for its cars. The carmaker is also working on a 100 member women’s hostel to provide living spaces for its female associates near the manufacturing plant in Halol.

Looking at the immediate need for support, the MG Hector ambulance conversion was completed within a span of 10 days. The model has been developed by MG India’s engineering team at Halol, in partnership with Ahmedabad-based Natraj Motor Body Builders.