Skoda opens bookings for Karoq; colour and variant details revealed ahead of launch

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 30 April 2020, 17:04 PM

New Skoda Karoq

Bookings for the Skoda Karoq SUV have begun on the company’s official website in India. The model, which was slated to be launched in April, was later postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The company has also revealed new details of the Karoq.

The new Skoda Karoq will be offered in a single variant and six colour options. The latter will include Candy White, Magnetic Brown, Lava Blue, Magic Black, Brilliant Silver and Quartz Grey. Bookings for the model have already begun.

Feature highlights of the Skoda Karoq SUV will include all LED lighting, 18-inch alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, virtual cockpit, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartLink connectivity, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, 12-way electronically adjustable driver seat, ParkTronic system and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Safety-wise, the model will come equipped with nine airbags, ABS with EBD and ESC. Once launched, the model will rival the Hyundai Tucson and the Jeep Compass .

Powertrain options on the upcoming Skoda Karoq will be limited to a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine that produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. This engine will be paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission as standard. The model can sprint from 0-100kmph in nine seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 202kmph.