            Maruti Suzuki Fronx crosses 75,000 unit sales milestone

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Tuesday 07 November 2023,18:50 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki launched the Baleno-based Fronx crossover in India in April this year. The model has now achieved over 75,000 unit sales milestone since its arrival. It can be had in five variants, namely, Sigma, Delta, Delta+ Zeta, and Alpha.

            The Suzuki Fronx is available with two powertrain options – a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. And as per the brand, the former is in huge demand as it accounts for 90 per cent of the sales. Then, the boosterjet variants contribute to 10 per cent of the total sales of Fronx.

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx Right Rear Three Quarter

            Currently, the Fronx is available at a starting price of Rs. 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). And on average, the model registers around 550 bookings per day. Compared to its hatchback sibling, the demand for Baleno has reduced substantially post the price announcement of the Fronx crossover. The model used to attract approximately 830 bookings each day which has now reduced to just 700 orders.

            Maruti Suzuki launched the Baleno-based Fronx crossover in India in April this year. The model has now achieved over 75,000 unit sales milestone since its arrival. It can be had in five variants, namely, Sigma, Delta, Delta+ Zeta, and Alpha.

