Skoda Kodiaq gets BS6 2 update; prices start at Rs. 37.99 lakh

Skoda India has launched the BS6 Phase 2 updated Kodiaq in the country at a starting price of Rs. 37.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV’s powertrain now complies with the new BS6 2 and RDE emission norms. It is available in three variants, namely, Style, Sportline, and L&K.

With the upgraded powertrain, the carmaker has also added a few features to the Kodiaq’s already extensive feature list. It now comes equipped with door edge protectors, rear spoiler finlets, and a lounge step for second-row passengers.

Under the hood, the three-row SUV is powered by a sole 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 188bhp and 320Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox sending power to all four wheels through the all-wheel-drive system. Additionally, the brand claims that the SUV’s new BS6 Phase 2 engine has become more fuel efficient by up to 4.2 per cent. Here is the variant-wise price list of the Skoda Kodiaq:

Variants Ex-showroom prices Kodiaq Style Rs. 37.99 lakh Kodiaq Sportline Rs. 39.39 lakh Kodiaq L&K Rs. 41.39 lakh

