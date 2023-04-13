    Recently Viewed
            Citroen C3 Shine variant with updated feature list launched at Rs 7.60 lakh

            Desirazu Venkat

            Thursday 13 April 2023,16:48 PM IST

            The Citroen C3 has got a new top-spec Shine variant and this version gets an upgraded feature list over the equivalent Feel variant. Prices start at Rs 7.60 lakh and top out at 7.87 lakh. 

            The Shine variant now brings to the C3 These include electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear parking camera, day/night IRVM, 15-inch diamond cut alloys, front fog lamps, rear skid plates, rear wiper and washer and rear defogger. Citroen has also included the My Citroen Connected car app with this variant.

            The C3 can be had with a 1.2-litre NA petrol or a 1.2-litre turbo petrol. The former produces 80bhp/115Nm and only offered with a five-speed manual while turbo engine produces 109bhp/190Nm and can only be had with a six-speed manual. At present this Shine variant is only being offered with the 1.2 NA petrol

            Commenting on the launch, Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroën India added, 'We are excited to launch the new Shine variant of the Citroën C3 with the latest features that customers in this segment are aspiring for. With the new Citroën Connectivity 1.0 now on board the C3, this hatch with a twist will truly be perfect all-round package for the young and progressive customer in this competitive segment.'

            Citroen C3 Shine variant prices

            Citroen C3 Shine: Rs. 7.60 lakh

            Citroen C3 Shine Vibe Pack: Rs. 7.72 lakh

            Citroen C3 Shine dual-tone: Rs. 7.75 lakh

            Citroen C3 Shine dual-tone: Vibe Pack: Rs. 7.87 lakh

