Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, hi-Lander and mu-X BS6 2 compliant versions launched in India

The Isuzu range of private vehicles has been updated to me with the BS6 phase 2 engine requirements. In addition, the D-Max V-Cross pickup truck now gets a new shade called Valencia orange. Isuzu has also included some feature updates for all three of their vehicles as a part of this major update.

D-Max V-Cross

Apart from the BS6 phase 2 engine, the D-Max V-Cross now gets fog lamps, alloy wheels, new ORVMs with integrated indicators, an updated dashboard and touchscreen infotainment system, new upholstery and an idle-stop system. Powering the D-Max V-Cross is a 1.9-litre diesel engine producing 163bhp/370Nm and can be had in 2WD and 4WD guise. The standard transmission is a six-speed manual with a six-speed automatic on offer.

mu-X

The mu-X SUVs feature list, layout and colour schemes remain unchanged but Isuzu has added a new exterior colour scheme called Nautilus Blue. The mu-X is offered with a 1.9-litre diesel engine producing 163bhp/370Nm. It can be had in 2WD and 4WD guise. The standard transmission is a six-speed automatic.

Hi-Lander

The Hi-Lander’s major update is the addition of the new Valencia Orange colour. It’s powered by the same 1.9-litre diesel found in the V-Cross and mu-X. This engine also produces 163bhp/370Nm and only gets the option of a six-speed manual.

Isuzu D-Max ₹ 19.50 Lakh Onwards

