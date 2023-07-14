Citroen C3 scores zero in Latin NCAP crash test ratings

The Citroen C3 was recently tested under the Latin NCAP crash tests and it has failed the tests by scoring a zero star in safety rating. The Brazilian-spec test model was loaded with safety features like dual front airbags, ESC, and a seatbelt load limiter and reminder.

The Latin NCAP is considered to be one of the most stringent crash test assessment bodies. The C3 scored 12.21 points for adult occupants and 5.93 points for child occupant protection. The test results reveal that the hatchback offered decent protection to the driver and passenger’s head and neck. However, chest protection for both was rated poor. Meanwhile, the footwell and body shell areas were rated as unstable and incapable of sustaining further impacts.

In terms of safety, the India-spec C3 comes equipped with two airbags, child seat anchor points, seat belt warnings, TPMS, front disc brakes, over-speeding warning, ABS with EBD, ESC, and hill hold control.

