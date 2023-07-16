Hyundai Grand i10 Nios attracts discounts of up to Rs. 33,000 in July

Hyundai India is offering attractive benefits on its portfolio this month. The Grand i10 Nios is one of the models that attract discounts of up to Rs. 33,000 in the month of July. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. Currently, the prices of the hatchback in India starts from Rs. 5.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios discounts in July 2023

For the month of July 2023, interested buyers can avail of discounts of up to Rs. 33,000 on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. This includes cash discounts of up to Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. The above-mentioned offers are valid till 31 July, 2023 and may vary depending on the region, dealership, variant, colour, and other factors.

Grand i10 Nios engine and specifications

Powering the Grand i10 Nios is a 1.2-litre petrol mill that puts out 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. This motor comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit. Also on offer is a CNG variant that produces 68bhp and 95Nm of torque and solely comes paired with a manual gearbox.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios ₹ 5.73 Lakh Onwards

Hyundai | Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS | Grand i10 NIOS