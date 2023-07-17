Mercedes-Benz starts accepting orders for the new GLC SUV in India

Mercedes-Benz has commenced the bookings of its new SUV, the GLC in India. With a launch date set for 9 August, 2023, customers can start booking the model with a token amount of Rs. 1.50 lakh. The new-gen GLC will be offered in two variants, namely, 300 4Matic and 220d 4Matic.

The new GLC will be larger in dimensions than its predecessor with more cabin and boot space. The GLC will be the first SUV in the Mercedes-Benz portfolio to get the latest NTG-7 infotainment system. On the outside, the SUV gets redesigned front fascia with new LED headlights and horizontally placed LED DRLs. Other exterior highlights will include a single-chrome slat grille, new diamond-cut alloy wheels, and sleeker wraparound LED tail lights.

Commenting on the occasion, Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “GLC has been Mercedes-Benz’s highest-selling SUV in India and a key SUV across all global markets. Owing to its popularity, the GLC has already created very high customer interest even before its launch, and we are excited to introduce the new model. With its larger dimensions, top-class luxury appointments and user-focussed tech innovations, this is the most advanced GLC ever and we are confident of significantly elevating the customer experience, continuing the GLC’s success story in India.”

Upon arrival, the new Mercedes-Benz GLC will go up against the Audi Q5, BMW X3, and Volvo X60 in the segment.

Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC ₹ 65.00 - 75.00 Lakh Estimated Price

