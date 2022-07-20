  • location
            Citroen C3 introduced in India; prices start at Rs 5.70 lakh

            Nikhil Puthran

            Nikhil Puthran

            Wednesday 20 July 2022,12:03 PM IST

            The French automaker, Citroen has launched the C3 in India at a starting price of Rs 5,70,500 (ex-showroom). Pre-bookings for the Citroen C3 commenced earlier this month. This new model is the second product from the company in the country and is available in two variant options: Live and Feel. Further, the vehicle is available in 10 colour options, three packs, and 56 customisation options. 

            Under the hood, the Citroen C3 is available in two petrol engine options. The 1.2 litre NA engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission and produces 81bhp and 115Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 1.2-litre turbo engine with a six-speed manual transmission generates 109bhp and 190Nm of torque.

            Some of the distinctive styling elements include a split headlamp design complemented by a dual-slat chrome grille, fog lights, and squared tail lights. As for the interior, the vehicle offers a 10inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted controls, and a height-adjustable driver seat. 

            The introductory ex-showroom variant-wise prices for the Citroen C3 are as follows – 

            Live: Rs 5,70,500 

            Feel: Rs 6,62,500

            Feel Vibe Pack: Rs 6,77,500

            Feel dual-tone: Rs 6,77,500

            Feel dual-tone Vibe Pack: Rs 6,92,500

            Turbo Feel dual-tone Vibe Pack: Rs 8,05,500

            All Popular Cars