            New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara makes global debut

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Wednesday 20 July 2022,13:13 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the all-new Grand Vitara ahead of its expected launch during the upcoming festive season this year. It will come powered by two distinctive hybrid petrol powertrain options. The automaker will also offer the Grand Vitara in six single-tone and three two-tone colours across six variants: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+, and Alpha+. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki will manufacture the Grand Vitara at Toyota's Bidadi plant in Karnataka, like the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

            The key highlights of the new Grand Vitara include ice-block-shaped three daytime running lights with integrated turn signals, LED projector headlights, a hexagonal radiator grille with gloss black and chrome highlights, slim taillights with a split LED light stripe, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

            Inside, the Grand Vitara features a dual-tone interior and artificial leather upholstery. Additionally, the dashboard comes with a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro Plus infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an in-built new-gen Suzuki Connect with voice assistance and over 40 connected-car features, and a digital instrument cluster. 

            Regarding the features, the new SUV is equipped with a colour head-up display, a wireless phone charger with an LED indicator, a 360-degree camera setup, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, six airbags, hill hold and descent, four-wheel disc brakes, ESP, and TPMS. Besides this, it also gets an all-wheel-drive system with Auto, Sport, Snow, and Lock Drive modes.

            Under the bonnet, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with a mild-hybrid assistance producing 102bhp and 137Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor with strong-hybrid functionality that makes 91bhp (114bhp — hybrid system combined) and 122Nm of torque. The former is paired with a five-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearbox options, while the latter is mated to an e-CVT automatic transmission.

            New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara makes global debut

            New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara makes global debut

            By Gajanan Kashikar07/20/2022 13:13:02

            The Grand Vitara will be available in six variants.

