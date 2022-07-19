  • location
            Kia India surpasses five lakh sales milestone

            Nikhil Puthran

            Nikhil Puthran

            Tuesday 19 July 2022,19:17 PM IST

            Kia India has added a new feather to its cap by surpassing 5,00,000 domestic sales milestone in just three years of operation in the country. Interestingly, Kia India claims to contribute six per cent to the company’s global sales. The Seltos SUV contributes to around 59 per cent of the total sales in India. Further, the Carens has helped the company surpass the one lakh sales mark in 4.5 months with 30,953 unit sales. Including exports, the cumulative dispatches for the company stand at 6,34,224 units. 

            The Kia Sonet is the second highest contributor at 32 per cent. Moreover, Kia India claims to sell an average of 400 units every month. Speaking on the occasion, “Myung-Sik Sohn – Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, “In the short three years in India, we have not only established ourselves as the trend leading and inspiring brand but have also led the adoption of new technologies. I would like to attribute Kia India’s success to everyone who is and has been a part of the ecosystem. Most importantly, I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to our customers who have kept their trust in the brand even in adverse situations like global supply chain issues. I proudly say today that we have earned a space in the hearts of Indian consumers, and that’s our biggest achievement.”

            In other news, Kia India plans to increase its touchpoints from 339 to 400 across 225 cities by the end of CY2022. 

