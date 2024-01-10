Hyundai Creta facelift waiting period revealed ahead of launch

The updated Hyundai Creta facelift will make its India debut on 16 January, 2024. And ahead of its price announcement, the automaker has revealed most of the details including, variants, colours, features, and specifications. Now, we have got our hands on the official waiting period for the upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift.

Customers who booked or planning to book the new Creta facelift will have to wait for up to 18 weeks. While the petrol variants will require a waiting duration of 10 to 12 weeks, the diesel versions command a delivery time of 16 to 18 weeks. This time frame may vary depending on the location, dealerships, stock, and other factors. We recommend contacting the nearest Hyundai-authorised dealerships to get more information.

The upcoming Creta facelift will be offered in seven variants, namely, E, EX, S, S (O), SX, SX Tech, and SX (O). Coming to the powertrain options, the mid-size SUV will be equipped with three engine options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. The transmission duties will be handled by a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, six-speed iMT, CVT, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

