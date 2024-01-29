Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic launched in India: prices start at Rs. 12.85 lakh

Citroen India has launched the C3 Aircross Automatic at a starting price of Rs. 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available across two variants and a new gearbox that is mated to the existing turbo petrol engine.

The automatic variant of the Aircross is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that puts out 109bhp and 215Nm of peak torque. Along with a six-speed manual gearbox, the SUV is now offered with a new six-speed torque converter transmission.

The C3 Aircross continues to get split headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a variety of dual-tone colours. Inside, the cabin is equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and a manual air conditioner. Additionally, the Aircross can also be had in both five and seven-seat configurations.

With the new gearbox, the C3 Aircross competes with the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun.

