New Range Rover Evoque launched at Rs. 67.90 lakh

JLR India has launched the 2024 Range Rover Evoque at Rs. 67.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The luxury SUV is available with two powertrain options across five exterior colour hues. It gets subtle exterior and interior changes with the new update.

On the outside, the new Range Rover Evoque features a revised grille, new LED headlamps, redesigned alloy wheels with red brake callipers, and two new exterior paints including Corinthian Bronze and Tribeca Blue.

Inside the cabin, the SUV comes loaded with an 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, new Pivi Pro Technology, dual-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, air purifier, wireless charger, and a 360-degree surround camera.

Mechanically, the Range Rover is equipped with two powertrain options – a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel motor. While the former is tuned to produce 247bhp and 365Nm of torque, the latter can churn out 201bhp and 430Nm of peak torque.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said, “With its reductive interiors, serene cabin ambience, and the latest advancements in infotainment systems, the New Range Rover Evoque offers an unparalleled experience for our discerning clientele. The fusion of captivating design elements, cleaner air technologies, and effortless control exemplifies the pinnacle of automotive elegance. We're thrilled to introduce this refined evolution, ensuring that every journey is not just a drive, but an exquisite journey in luxury and innovation.'

