Porsche Macan Turbo EV launched in India; priced at Rs. 1.65 crore

Porsche India has opened the official bookings of the new Macan Electric. While the international model is available in Macan 4 and Macan Turbo variants, the latter has made it to the Indian shores with a price tag of Rs. 1.65 crore (ex-showroom). The deliveries of the electric Porsche SUV are likely to commence in the second half of 2024.

The Macan Turbo Electric is underpinned by the 800-volt architecture and sources its power from a 100kWh battery pack. A set of two electric motors churns out a total output of 630bhp and 1130Nm of peak torque. With the launch control activated, it can sprint from zero to 100kmph in 3.3 seconds and can accelerate to reach a top speed of 260kmph. The battery of the Macan Electric can be juiced up using DC and AC chargers. Porsche claims a driving range of 518 to 591km for the Turbo trim on a single charge.

The electric Macan continues with the coupe body style with short front and rear overhangs. Customers can choose to opt for the matrix LED headlamps and the SUV rides on 22-inch alloy wheels. With two luggage compartments, the model also sports frameless doors.

The cabin is an all-digital affair with a display screen for the driver and a bigger infotainment system. The HVAC and centre console physical buttons have been retained and there is also an optional passenger-side display and a head-up display with augmented reality.

