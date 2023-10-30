    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Citroen C3 Aircross attracts discounts of up to Rs. 1 lakh

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Monday 30 October 2023,22:36 PM IST

            Citroen India is offering huge discounts on the C3 Aircross SUV. With offers going as high as Rs. 1 lakh, this Citroen SUV rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Volkswagen Taigun. Here is how you can claim maximum discount on the C3 Aircross

            OffersAmount
            Cash discountRs. 30,000
            Extended warrantyRs. 25,000
            Annual maintenance contractRs. 45,000
            TotalRs. 1 lakh

            The C3 Aircross is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. The motor is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox whereas the brand plans to introduce an automatic variant in 2024.

            Citroen C3 Aircross Left Rear Three Quarter

            Besides this, Citroen is also working on its fifth model for the Indian market. Likely to be called the C3X, we could expect it to be launched in the coming year. It will most likely use the C3 Aircross’ 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and will sport a crossover body style.

            Citroen C3 Aircross
            Citroen C3 Aircross ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards
            All Citroen CarsUpcoming Citroen Cars
            Citroen | Citroen C3 Aircross | C3 Aircross

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Honda Elevate now gets ventilated seats with massage function

            Honda Elevate now gets ventilated seats with massage function

            By Pawan Mudaliar10/31/2023 11:06:16

            The Hyundai Creta rival now gets a ventilated seat with a massage function, but there’s a twist.

            Citroen C3 Aircross attracts discounts of up to Rs. 1 lakh

            Citroen C3 Aircross attracts discounts of up to Rs. 1 lakh

            By Jay Shah10/30/2023 22:36:17

            Attractive discount of up to Rs. 1 lakh on the C3 Aircross in October 2023.

            Kia Carnival Facelift makes global debut

            Kia Carnival Facelift makes global debut

            By Jay Shah10/29/2023 10:49:30

            The facelift of the new generation of Kia Carnival has made its global debut with cosmetic tweaks.

            Mahindra Thar 5-door spied again; new details revealed

            Mahindra Thar 5-door spied again; new details revealed

            By Pawan Mudaliar10/28/2023 19:10:52

            A new set of Thar five-door spy shots has surfaced on the net, hinting at some new updates.

            New features of Renault Kardian that will be introduced in Kiger facelift

            New features of Renault Kardian that will be introduced in Kiger facelift

            By Jay Shah10/27/2023 15:07:34

            Here are 3 new things that the new Renault Kardian gets.

            MG Hector and Hector Plus prices to be hiked from 1 November, 2023

            MG Hector and Hector Plus prices to be hiked from 1 November, 2023

            By Pawan Mudaliar10/27/2023 10:54:01

            MG Hector and MG Hector Plus prices to be hiked by up to Rs. 40,000

            BMW X4 M40i launched in India; Priced at Rs. 96.20 lakh

            BMW X4 M40i launched in India; Priced at Rs. 96.20 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat10/26/2023 13:23:05

            This is first ever X4 M40i for the Indian market

            Featured Cars

            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.10 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.26 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 10.98 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

            Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

            ₹ 1.10 - 1.20 Crore

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift

            Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift

            ₹ 95.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Lexus LM

            Lexus LM

            ₹ 1.50 - 1.80 Crore

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Tata Punch EV

            Tata Punch EV

            ₹ 9.50 - 12.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Kia Sonet Facelift

            Kia Sonet Facelift

            ₹ 8.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2023
            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2023
            BMW X4 M40i

            BMW X4 M40i

            ₹ 96.20 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Safari

            Tata Safari

            ₹ 16.19 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Harrier

            Tata Harrier

            ₹ 15.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Aston Martin DB12

            Aston Martin DB12

            ₹ 4.59 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW iX1

            BMW iX1

            ₹ 66.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars