Citroen C3 Aircross attracts discounts of up to Rs. 1 lakh

Citroen India is offering huge discounts on the C3 Aircross SUV. With offers going as high as Rs. 1 lakh, this Citroen SUV rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Volkswagen Taigun. Here is how you can claim maximum discount on the C3 Aircross

Offers Amount Cash discount Rs. 30,000 Extended warranty Rs. 25,000 Annual maintenance contract Rs. 45,000 Total Rs. 1 lakh

The C3 Aircross is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. The motor is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox whereas the brand plans to introduce an automatic variant in 2024.

Besides this, Citroen is also working on its fifth model for the Indian market. Likely to be called the C3X, we could expect it to be launched in the coming year. It will most likely use the C3 Aircross’ 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and will sport a crossover body style.

Citroen C3 Aircross ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards

Citroen | Citroen C3 Aircross | C3 Aircross